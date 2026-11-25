At noon on Tuesday, every phone on my train from Helsinki to Vaasa went off at once. I was busy writing this column. The train was quick and quiet, right up until Finland ran a nationwide test of its new emergency warning system.

The country rolled it out this month with Russia’s war on Ukraine very much in mind. Afterward, the train kept going and I went back to writing. But for a moment I thought about what it would feel like to hear that same sound on a day when it wasn’t a test.

A few nights earlier in Fredericia, Denmark, I’d heard a very different sound. Somebody was playing a bad Danish rendition of “Johnny B. Goode,” with a room full of people in their 70s, 80s and beyond dancing their feet off. They’d come to celebrate Annetta’s 80th birthday. If you think 80 is when life settles down, I wish you could have seen that dance floor of gray hair flying around.

Annetta and Mogens, a 79-year-old retired doctor, were still married when they took in our son Jon as an exchange student. He spent six months in Fredericia, a long way in every way from the Santa Clarita Valley, learning how people do things in a country very different from his own.

There’s a lot we teach our kids at home. There’s also a lot they can only learn by living in somebody else’s.

Annetta has hosted 10 exchange students in her life. When Ukrainian refugees began arriving in Poland after Russia’s full-scale invasion, she traveled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to hand out supplies. She’s taken in international refugees in Denmark, too. She paints, she cooks, she gardens, and judging by the 80 people who came to celebrate with her, she makes friends about as fast as she does everything else. At 70, I found the whole evening a life reset. I’d gone to celebrate what she’d done with her first 80 years. I came away wondering what I should do with my next 10, if I get them.

Then there are her three grandsons, all well over 6 feet. Descendants of Vikings. One flies an F-35 and, according to the official record keepers in Arizona, is the tallest F-35 pilot in the world. His brother works on F-35 engines and travels wherever the jets need him. The third is an IT professional. They’re poised, confident young men, and I was struck by how much Denmark puts into educating young people like them. Two of the brothers have put that education to work on an airplane their country hopes it never has to use in a war.

On Saturday, drones struck a Russian cargo ship in international waters in the Gulf of Finland. The ship caught fire and drifted into Finnish waters. Finnish officials said Ukraine was likely behind the strike.

The vessel had been headed for Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania.

It’s one thing to follow the war from California. It feels different when you’ve just spent an evening with a family whose grandson might one day have to fly a fighter over those waters.

I first went to Vaasa 51 years ago as a 19-year-old Mormon missionary. The Finns had fought the Soviet Union in the Winter War and again during World War II and had, through sheer toughness and adept negotiation, kept their independence.

In the years since, they’ve built a prosperous, high-tech Nordic democracy. Yesterday, I walked out of the Helsinki airport terminal straight into the adjoining train station with luggage in tow and kept right on going. Try that at LAX. A modern train, exactly where you need it, that takes you where you actually need to go.

When I lived here in the 1970s, Finland was forced to walk a political tightrope between the Russian and Western worlds. Today I can see how much the Finns have built with the independence they fought to keep. John McCain once said, “Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country.”

The Finns know how much trouble that gas station can cause. They have no intention of going back to a time when they had to look over their shoulder at Moscow before deciding their own future. Put the two countries side by side and there’s no comparison in quality of life.

Finland still shares roughly 830 miles of border with Russia. It keeps conscription and has trained roughly 900,000 reservists. It joined NATO after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Our own commander in chief should be listening to the Finns about Vladimir Putin. He isn’t.

Denmark, too, has good reason to watch Russia. As a NATO member, it’s bound to come in if the war spills over. Incredibly, the Danes have also spent part of this year dealing with Donald Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland.

Threats to Denmark from the east and from the west. Our allies have enough to contend with across their borders. They ought to be able to count on us to be the beacon of democracy we say we are.

I keep coming back to Annetta. When people fleeing a war reached the Polish border, she went there because she had something to give and felt an obligation to give it. A generation earlier, she’d made room in her home for a kid from Santa Clarita, and my son came back with a bigger idea of the world. I’m on my way to a city that did much the same for me at about his age.

It’s worth remembering what all that preparedness and defense is for. It’s for the freedom to send your kids out into the world and welcome somebody else’s into your home. It’s for the chance to be useful at 80, and to have 80 friends show up when you turn 80.

And it’s for the right to dance to a truly terrible rendition of “Johnny B. Goode” for as long as your feet will let you. Ultimately, our defense should be for the right to run our lives as we see fit, not as aging authoritarians would spend their own last days choosing for us.

Gary Horton is chairman of the College of the Canyons Foundation board. His “Full Speed to Port!” has appeared in The Signal since 2006. The opinions expressed in his column do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Signal or its editorial board.