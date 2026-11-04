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Arthur Saginian | The Lesser Flawed Party

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Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
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To Jack Teoli (Letters, Aug. 1), I’m not saying that Republicans don’t have their faults, as they certainly do. What I’m saying is that Democrats have many, many more, and my letters reflect that. 

In a nutshell, one may say that Republicans lack compassion, but it is equally valid to say that Democrats take “compassion” to neurotic extremes. I have written this before, and that is that if I was forced to choose between living in a world controlled solely by Democrats vs. one controlled solely by Republicans, the choice (for me) would be an easy one. 

I deal in odds and probabilities. It makes it easier for me to place my bets, which I tend to win more often than not, and a world controlled solely by “today’s” Democrats would be an overall loser — all things considered. 

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita

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