This week, the quality of life seems to have improved because there are no more political commercials or mailboxes filled with political advertisements. Now we only have to endure a few weeks of Medicare enrollment advertising.

On a more serious note, I am really proud that America voted in record numbers in an election that was not marred by interference.

Whether or not you are pleased with the election outcome, this election shows why America is great.

Unfortunately, I suspect that the political parties will continue to pursue acrimonious behavior toward each other instead of working together to devise solutions to the multifaceted problems we face. Their solutions will require difficult, innovative and possibly unpopular decisions. The longer our leaders wait to solve them, the worse they will become. It is probably premature to fathom the consequences of the interactions between the three branches of government during this process.

It was very interesting to see Texas elect Democrats to key positions. Over the past few years, Texas has usurped much of the leadership and direction that California provided for the past several decades. Perhaps Texas is becoming more like California or perhaps it is merely becoming more moderate.

Speaking of California, I was disturbed about the passage of some ballot measures. A few weeks ago, I wrote a column saying that it should be harder to place a proposition on the ballot because too many special interests obtain signatures and then spend a fortune to get the measure passed. This election proved that I was right.

Voters passed propositions authorizing the future issuance of approximately $45 billion of new bonds. Each bond measure received approximately 60% of the vote. It seems as though those voters think this is free money. It was not that long ago when California was the state that was the deepest in debt, but the state worked hard to at least partially dig itself out of the financial hole it was in.

Prior to the election California had issued approximately $80 million of bonds. In addition, there were approximately $45 billion of voter authorized bonds that have yet to be issued. After adding the $45 million of new bond authorizations, when all of the authorized bonds are issued there will be about $170 billion of state-used debt. The debt burden is growing faster than the state economy or its tax base. This is unsustainable.

Furthermore, Jerry Brown’s rainy day fund, which established a buffer in years when tax collections dropped, has been compromised by the passage of Proposition 2. The fund’s purpose was to supplant lost tax revenue during economic downturns. Now, the rainy day fund can be accessed when the governor declares an emergency — even in situations when there is no tax revenue shortfall.

It was fortuitous that Proposition 40 did not pass as that would have likely impaired California’s income tax revenue stream for years to come. But the proposition placed the concept of supporting a wealth tax on the table. Billionaires like Elon Musk and others have engaged in decadent behavior that common people find contemptible. This has enhanced the perception that billionaires don’t pay their fair share of tax.

If any state employs a wealth tax, billionaires can simply move to another state and take their business with them. This is why Gov. Gavin Newsom stated that a national wealth tax is more palatable than state taxes. Although state-imposed wealth taxes may be permitted, a federal wealth tax is likely to be unconstitutional.

The Constitution limits the types of tax that the federal government can impose. In the 2024 Supreme Court decision, Moore v. IRS, Justice Amy Coney Barrett opined that a wealth tax is unconstitutional. Other justices concurred with her conclusion.

The Constitution had to be amended in 1913 to allow for the imposition of a federal income tax and a federal wealth tax would probably also require a constitutional amendment.

My final point deals with the election for California insurance commissioner, a down-ballot race to which many did not pay attention. Two Democrats, Jane Kim and Ben Allen, ran against each other. Allen’s view is that the private insurance market needs to be stabilized and suggested several ideas to accomplish that. Kim, on the other hand, wants to place all homes into a single statewide pool for natural disaster. Doing so means that the state would run home insurance, which seems highly impracticable.

These random thoughts are not discussed in the media, but hopefully they will be on your radar screen going forward.

Jim de Bree is a Valencia resident.