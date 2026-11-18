Thank God the herds of sheep controlled with fear by conservative Fox News have dwindled. The Murdoch family guard dog has been herding these poor creatures into relentless panic. On Nov. 3, many escaped their psychological imprisonment for greener pastures.

Conservatives have kept a lid on society for decades, ever since the 1950s, after reading Russell Kirk’s 1941 book “A Study of Conservative Thought.” It became the Republican oligarchy’s standard strategy to accumulate wealth by not paying taxes. Its theme was, “Keep society deprived, suppressed, and confused, and it will not ask nor vote for higher taxation of the rich.”

Missing basic social protections, over the years, has reduced quality of life and American lifespan. Homelessness abounds. Health care costs and tuition debt are major lids that keep Americans deprived and depressed.

Our problem’s been “Top and bottom … not left and right.”

Gerald Staack

Former Santa Clarita resident

Wilmington, North Carolina