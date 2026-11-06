Jack Crawford | Cooperation vs. Compromise 

My takeaway on the 2026 midterm election is that this was a major repudiation and rejection of the status quo in general, as well as being specifically directed at the Trump administration. Americans want to see an end to partisan politics and see our elected representatives work together for the good of all.

Democrats, by virtue of now having solid control of both houses of Congress, have an opportunity to demonstrate their ability to make government functional. Republicans, who should now realize some freedom from Donald Trump’s influence, have an opportunity to be a part of the solution. Both parties need to think more in terms of cooperation rather than compromise, and certainly not in terms of domination. The words, “I promise to represent all my constituents, not just those who voted for me,” must have real meaning.

I was not so much surprised by the fact that Democrats flipped both the House and Senate as I was by the magnitude and the margins. I was expecting maybe 51 or 52 Senate seats and 240 or so seats in the House. Both were much greater. However, by no means should this be interpreted as a mandate or even an embracement of the Democrat Party. It is an opportunity for the Democrats to take the lead, but it must be accompanied by Republican input and support.

That said, I think the bigger story is the shift in governorships. Taking Georgia, Texas, Iowa, Ohio and likely Kansas is a major accomplishment and will likely have a more grass-roots and long-term impact.

I am hopeful, as some have suggested, that these are signs of the implosion and disintegration of MAGA. At the same time, I am hopeful that the emergence of a few far-left Democrats was a result of being swept in by the overwhelming success of moderate Democrats.

Beyond trying to work together constructively for the good of the country, both parties need to proactively begin the search for fresh new leadership within their respective parties as we head toward the 2028 presidential election. Let’s leave the likes of Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio behind. Both parties have much greater potential leadership to offer. That would be an encouraging way to begin our second 250 years.

Jack Crawford

Saugus