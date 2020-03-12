COVID-19 Coverage Summary

The following are among the stories published this week regarding the local impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus:

COVID-19 Closures and Cancellations

The following is a summary of the closures, postponements, adjustments and cancellations that have impacted the Santa Clarita Valley due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

EVENTS 

  • College of the Canyons Silver Spur Celebration, March 14.
  • COC Canyons Promise, March 17.
  • COC Women’s Conference, March 21.
  • Sheriff’s Department cancels all community events for month of March. 
  • Local SCV USC Alum Day of Service, March 14.
  • SCV Chili Cook-off, March 17. 
  • March Business After Hours Mixer at Embassy Suites, March 18.
  • #EmpoweringWomen Lunch, March 19.
  • 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, March 21.
  • CalArts Gala at REDCAT, March 21. 
  • NextSCV with Past Chairs, March 25.
  • Non-Profit Seminar, March 26.
  • MIA of SCV, March 26.
  • Family Promise: A Taste of Hope, March 28.  
  • SCV Water’s 2020 Water Summit, April 17. 
  • Hart District’s Career Collaborative Meeting, April 23. 
  • 7th annual SoCal Special Hockey Festival, April 25 and 26.
  • School Day Cafe’s “Kids Cooking” demonstration, March 13.

School Closures and Class Suspensions

  • College of the Canyons suspends most classes for spring semester, moves to online instruction.
  • CalArts cancels in-person classes beginning March 23 until April 13.
  • CSUN suspends classes beginning March 15 and moves in-person classes to alternative methods from March 23 to April 19.

