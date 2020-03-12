COVID-19 Coverage Summary

The following are among the stories published this week regarding the local impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus:
- State and county health officials suggest statewide ban
- Henry Mayo: No confirmed cases of coronavirus at hospital
- SCV law enforcement, first responders deal with coronavirus threat
- COC to suspend most in-person classes for spring semester
- Coronavirus: Mayor to address local updates Friday
- District schools and Boys & Girls Club to remain open
- Superintendents to discuss coronavirus concerns
- STN canceled amid coronavirus precaution
- CalArts and CSUN cancel in-person classes; COC and TMU to remain open
COVID-19 Closures and Cancellations
The following is a summary of the closures, postponements, adjustments and cancellations that have impacted the Santa Clarita Valley due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
EVENTS
- College of the Canyons Silver Spur Celebration, March 14.
- COC Canyons Promise, March 17.
- COC Women’s Conference, March 21.
- Sheriff’s Department cancels all community events for month of March.
- Local SCV USC Alum Day of Service, March 14.
- SCV Chili Cook-off, March 17.
- March Business After Hours Mixer at Embassy Suites, March 18.
- #EmpoweringWomen Lunch, March 19.
- 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, March 21.
- CalArts Gala at REDCAT, March 21.
- NextSCV with Past Chairs, March 25.
- Non-Profit Seminar, March 26.
- MIA of SCV, March 26.
- Family Promise: A Taste of Hope, March 28.
- SCV Water’s 2020 Water Summit, April 17.
- Hart District’s Career Collaborative Meeting, April 23.
- 7th annual SoCal Special Hockey Festival, April 25 and 26.
- School Day Cafe’s “Kids Cooking” demonstration, March 13.
School Closures and Class Suspensions
- College of the Canyons suspends most classes for spring semester, moves to online instruction.
- CalArts cancels in-person classes beginning March 23 until April 13.
- CSUN suspends classes beginning March 15 and moves in-person classes to alternative methods from March 23 to April 19.
Advertisement