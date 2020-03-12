COVID-19 Coverage Summary

The following are among the stories published this week regarding the local impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus:

COVID-19 Closures and Cancellations

The following is a summary of the closures, postponements, adjustments and cancellations that have impacted the Santa Clarita Valley due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

EVENTS

College of the Canyons Silver Spur Celebration, March 14.

COC Canyons Promise, March 17.

COC Women’s Conference, March 21.

Sheriff’s Department cancels all community events for month of March.

Local SCV USC Alum Day of Service, March 14.

SCV Chili Cook-off, March 17.

March Business After Hours Mixer at Embassy Suites, March 18.

#EmpoweringWomen Lunch, March 19.

10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, March 21.

CalArts Gala at REDCAT, March 21.

NextSCV with Past Chairs, March 25.

Non-Profit Seminar, March 26.

MIA of SCV, March 26.

Family Promise: A Taste of Hope, March 28.

SCV Water’s 2020 Water Summit, April 17.

Hart District’s Career Collaborative Meeting, April 23.

7th annual SoCal Special Hockey Festival, April 25 and 26.

School Day Cafe’s “Kids Cooking” demonstration, March 13.

School Closures and Class Suspensions

College of the Canyons suspends most classes for spring semester, moves to online instruction.

CalArts cancels in-person classes beginning March 23 until April 13.

CSUN suspends classes beginning March 15 and moves in-person classes to alternative methods from March 23 to April 19.